We tried a Wolverhampton charity shop to see what it would cost to kit out our summer wardrobe

According to a study, bargain hunters dropped £2.4 billion in 2023, with half of shoppers buying a pre-worn item.

The survey - by the Westfield shopping centre group - found that almost a quarter of the average wardrobe (23 per cent) is made up of pre-owned items, rising to 34 per cent among those aged between 18 and 34,

On average, shoppers bought three items of clothing from second-hand retailers in 2023, with young adults buying 5.3 items on average, compared to 1.7 items for those aged 55 and over.

So, since the region is nabbing cheap-as-chips outfits, we thought we'd see if we could cop some summer clobber for the approaching rush of garden BBQ's.

Armed with £30 each, Express & Star reporters Lauren Hill and I popped into the city centre’s British Heart Foundation branch to see what we could find.

We visited the British Heart Foundation branch based in the heart of the city

I found an outfit within 10 minutes, and was surprised at how many options there were for all sorts of occasions.

Summer clothes were easy to find and the prices were brilliant. Most shirts/t-shirts cost around £5 but trousers were slightly higher.