Walsall reveal board shake-up in wake of Trivela Group takeover

By Joe Edwards

Walsall have announced a restructuring of their board of directors that 'will allow for more agile, effective decision-making'.

Ben Boycott and Leigh Pomlett, pictured, will be joined on the board by Stefan Gamble and Dan Mole

A new four-person board at Bescot is made up of co-chairmen Ben Boycott and Leigh Pomlett, chief executive officer Stefan Gamble and chief operating officer Dan Mole.

Roy Whalley, Richard Tisdale and Graham Whittaker will now serve as associate directors while Peter Gilman, who had been on the board since 2006, has left the club.

The shake-up comes after the Trivela Group takeover earlier this month.

"As the newest member of the WFC board I would like to extend our sincerest thanks to each of the transitioning directors," said Boycott.

"Their contributions over the years have helped shape this club into what it is today, and we thank them.

“The new board structure will allow for more agile, effective decision-making as we seek to move the club forward."

Whalley served Walsall as secretary for more than 20 years and also had roles as CEO and commercial director. He had been on the board since 1988 and remains involved in the club's commercial work.

Tisdale had been on the board since 1994 and has been a trustee of the Saddlers' community programme since its inception.

Whittaker is the club's supporter liaison officer and became a director last year.

Gilman's departure follows that of Nigel Bond last month.

Boycott added: "We want to thank Roy, Richard and Graham for re-affirming their commitment to the club by taking on the important role of associate directors and also to thank Peter, and once again Nigel, for their contribution over many years.”

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

