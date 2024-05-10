Jed Wallace believes striker can be West Brom's unlikely hero

The Baggies are back in training after yesterday’s day off as preparation for Sunday’s semi-final first leg against Southampton ramps up.

Striker Maja, last summer’s free transfer signing, has endured rotten luck in his debut season at The Hawthorns but is back available to boss Carlos Corberan, who has nursed the frontman back with care.

Skipper Wallace, who was a substitute last time out against Preston, sympathises with Maja for “having his season snatched away” but reckons the striker can still have his moment in the sun this season.