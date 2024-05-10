Wolves v Crystal Palace: January signing already pushing for England call after stunning start

The 20-year-old, who signed from Blackburn in the winter transfer window in a deal worth up to £22million, has impressed in the heart of the Palace midfield.

Having started the last 13 matches and taking a starring role in Monday’s 4-0 win over Manchester United, Wharton is set to start against Wolves tomorrow.

The youngster is being tipped for a late charge into the England squad ahead of the Euros and Glasner has nothing but praise for the recruit.

“He’s stepped up so quick and is adapting to Premier League football and the intensity, the speed of the game,” Glasner said.

“His decision-making, his pre-orientation, his solutions with one or two touches are amazing.

“But also we have to stay calm. I always wish the best for my players and the more successful, the more international games, the better it is because everybody wants to play for his home country.

“I don’t know if it’s the right moment for talking about the (senior England squad for the) Euros, but he will have a fantastic career because, again, he’s a very good guy and an extraordinary football player.”

When asked about speculation of getting a senior call-up, Wharton said: “If I get the call-up, wow, fantastic. If not, (I’ll be) recovering somewhere and then get ready to go again.

“I’m never really satisfied with my performances. Even if I have a good game, I always remember the things I could have done better. That’s just how I’ve always looked at games.

“You’re never perfect and I want to try to be perfect but I’m still only young (and) got a lot to work on.”