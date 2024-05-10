Who is Super Smart Service? Profile of company that owns warehouse ravaged by huge fire

The Super Smart Service headquarters building on Cley Road, Cannock, was gutted by a large fire at around 6.30am on Thursday, reducing much of the warehouse to rubble in a blaze that could be seen for over 20 miles.

Residents were told to close their windows and avoid the area while firefighters worked to douse the flames, while stark video and photos by Express & Star photographers show the extent of the damage caused by the gigantic blaze.

The building is owned by distributions solutions group, Super Smart Service, which uses the warehouse on the Kingswood Lakeside Employment Park as its main office.

We've now set out a profile of Super Smart Service amid one of the largest fires in recent Staffordshire history.