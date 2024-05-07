Walsall loanee Ronan Maher eager to sign off from Rushall Olympic with silverware

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The teenager has registered an impressive nine goals and 18 assists in all competitions across his two loan spells at Dales Lane this term.

The Pics have already tasted success in the Staffordshire Cup and Maher played an instrumental role in guiding them to safety in their debut campaign in the sixth-tier.

They will be aiming to lift a second cup in less than a month, after beating Boldmere St Michaels, Walsall Wood and Lichfield City to reach the final.

Now, Maher is eager to bid farewell in victorious fashion.

"You want to win as many trophies as you can in your career and hopefully we can get the job done and win another trophy.

"It couldn't be at a better place either. To win at Bescot, which is my home, would be the perfect send-off to my loan at Rushall."

Maher scored twice in a crucial 3-2 win against Darlington in March, and delivered what proved to be the decider in a 2-1 triumph over Blyth Spartans a fortnight later.

Rushall ultimately secured safety by three points and Maher is proud to have been involved in such an historic season for the Walsall-based club.

"It's the biggest season ever in the club's history. We were favourites to go down but we've proven everyone wrong by staying in the league," he raves.

"My best memory for Rushall was the Darlington win. It was a huge game because we'd just lost to Kingsley in the match before and we were five points adrift of safety.

"It was a must-win game and I feel I stepped up and provided the goods with two goals. That was our stepping stone towards survival.

"If we can win two cups after securing safety then that will probably represent the best season they've ever had.

"I am very proud to have played such a big role in a season that will be big part of their history."