Simon Barnfield, 50, was caught with thousands of images depicting the most extreme and disturbing abuse including videos and images of young girls in severe distress and one involving a dog and a child.

Barnfield was arrested four years ago in front of his wife and children after West Midlands Police was tipped off about him uploading indecent images of children, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard on Thursday.

Within minutes of searching his home in May 2020 officers had found images on three devices, including mobile phones and the hard drive of the home's computer.

Barnfield, of Belmont House, Stourbridge Road, admitted to officers he was aroused by despicable images on the internet and by uploading videos, but denied producing any images himself.

However, after forensically analysing his devices officers found hundreds of images of a girl he had abused in person.