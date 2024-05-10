A Wolverhampton gay club with history that's now part of the fabric of the city

Wolverhampton has seen its fair share of nightspots over the years, from very large, multi-level clubs like Atlantis and Blast Off to smaller venues such as Surfers Paradise and the Varsity, all offering a place to drink, dance and have a good time.

The current crop of nightspots in the city centre are a diverse and colourful mix, from the industrial feel of the Planet to cheesier fare such as Pop World and the rockier vibe of the Giffard Arms.

One venue which has worked to be a place for everyone is Gorgeous Night Club on School Street, which has been described as Wolverhampton's premier gay club and has been voted as the best gay club in the Midlands.

The club operates on the site of the former Imperial Chinese all-you-can-eat restaurant, which owner Shaun Keasey said had been a challenge to renovate into a club after he took it over, following a few venue changes around the city.

He said: "The brand of Gorgeous has been in the city since 2009, when we opened at the New Inn, then we moved to the former Pepitos restaurant on School Street in 2010.