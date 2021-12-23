Walsall chairman Leigh Pomlett with season so far

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD 27/03/21.GRIMSBY V WALSALL.Chairman Leigh Pomlett......

Going into Christmas, having been hit by back-to-back postponements, the Saddlers sit 12th in the League Two table.

They are five points off the play-offs, where Pomlett feels they should be.

He told the Express & Star: "If I'm honest, I'm five or six points below where I wanted to be, and where we should be based on the performances of the team.

"Generally, I'm happy with the progress.

"Matt (Taylor) has made a big impact, and so has Jamie (Fullarton), on the club. And long may that continue.

"I'm generally pretty happy with the progress on the pitch.

"I think the squad is the strongest we've had for a number of years.

"So, I'm pleased, although I think we're five or six points below where we should be.

"I think we should be in the play-offs and Matt does to, so there's no disagreement there.

"I think we're capable of launching an assault between now and the end of the season.

"We're well-placed, although not quite where I'd want us to be."

Walsall's last game saw them sweep aside Colchester in a dominant 3-0 victory.

Consistency has proven difficult to come by, but the Saddlers have put in some impressive displays and, importantly, Taylor has helped create a good atmosphere.

When asked if there has been a culture change since Taylor's summer arrival, Pomlett added: "Yes, it's different. Going to the training ground, the training is intense.

"The intensity is high, and there seems to be an awful lot of good spirit there. A lot of fun and friendship.

"There's a response to the way that he wants them to play football.

"He's adamant he wants us to have that particular way of playing football.

"He won't move from that, and he's right not to move from that. He's trying to get them to play a certain way and he won't swerve.