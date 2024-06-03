Jude Bellingham: This is the best day of my life

The 20-year-old, who started his youth career with Stourbridge, has been a revelation in his first season after leaving Dortmund in the summer and while he did not influence the final as much as he would have liked, it mattered little after goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing in these games,” said Bellingham. “You go through life and there are so many people who say you can’t do things and days like today remind you why.

“It gets hard at times and you wonder whether it’s worth it but nights like tonight make you realise.

“I was all right until I saw my mum and dad’s face. I can’t put it into words. The best night of my life.

“I think it has to be up there as the perfect season. We missed out on the Copa del Rey, which is the disappointment, but I couldn’t have dreamed of a better season than this. I just can’t believe it.”

And boss Carlo Ancelotti insists he and his Real Madrid players remain hungry for more glory. “There is no danger in that respect of us having a full belly, if you like,” said Ancelotti.

“In this club, there is a continuous demand... We will come back with the same eagerness and excitement as before.”