Football clubs provide welcome update on fan who had cardiac arrest at Stourbridge match

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The air ambulance was called to Stourbridge FC to help Matlock Town fan, historian and statistician Mick Thorpe, who fell ill as he entered the War Memorial Athletic Ground on Saturday afternoon.

Mick had come to watch his Derbyshire team take on Stourbridge in a FA Trophy third qualifying round tie.

The match, due to kick off at 3pm, was delayed while medics saw to Mick.

In an update, a spokesperson for Matlock Town said: "Prior to today's match at Stourbridge FC, Matlock Town fan, historian and statistician, Mick Thorpe, suffered a cardiac arrest upon entering the ground.

"Mick had to be defibrillated twice on site, the medical response carried out by two off-duty paramedics, one former paramedic, members of Stourbridge FC's staff and Matlock director Kristen Duffy, who herself is an emergency CPR instructor.

"Two road ambulances and the air ambulance arrived soon afterwards, by which time Mick's heart had re-started and he was breathing by himself.

"Mick was taken to hospital in Birmingham where we are pleased to report he is in a stable condition, conscious and talking.

"We wish to thank all of those at Stourbridge FC for their help in undoubtedly saving Mick's life.

"We wish Mick a speedy recovery and hope to see him back at the Lane very soon."

In response, Stourbridge FC said on social media: "We are extremely glad to hear the news that Matlock Town fan Mick Thorpe is stable, talking and conscious after falling ill before today’s game.

"A huge thank you to everyone involved in his treatment and care and we hope he is back watching his beloved Matlock Town soon."

The Black Country club also went on to encourage people to consider CPR training, a sentiment shared by their Derbyshire rivals.

Callum Terry, Head Coach & Head of Girls Development at Stourbridge FC, added: "There are much bigger things than football and I’m so glad Mick is responsive. Wishing you a speedy recovery.

"The way that everyone across both clubs rallied together was incredible. Both clubs should be very proud of how they responded to it."