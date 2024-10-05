Fan taken to hospital after falling ill at Stourbridge FA Trophy game

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Off-duty paramedics rushed to help and the Midlands Air Ambulance was scrambled to the ground shortly before 3pm on Saturday after an away male fan became unwell.

Club bosses took to social media to ask arriving fans to use the Church End entrance due to the medical emergency.

The unnamed Matlock fan was taken to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital by road afterwards.

The Stourbridge FC Official Facebook page posted: "Today’s game is being delayed briefly and an air ambulance being present.

"Our thoughts are with the person involved."

"If you are arriving at today's game, please use the Church End turnstiles to enter the ground due to an ongoing medical incident."

Stourbridge won the FA Trophy third qualifying round match 3-0.

The club has been approached for comment.