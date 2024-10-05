Stourbridge 3 Matlock 0 - Report

When it did get underway Stourbridge took the game to their Northern Premier league opponents, with Jai Verma influential, seeing a shot saved and one hit the far post.

It was 1-0 though on 54 minutes when more good work by Verma set up Alex Bradley who jinked into the box and scored.

Toumani Sidibie was brought down in the box by Connor O'Grady on 62 minutes but Bradley's penalty was well saved by Rogan Ravenhill and the rebound was out over the bar.

Matlock tried to get back into the game and had a good spell but Sidibie made it two on 74 minutes when he headed home Jessy Bavanganga's pinpoint cross at the far post.

The third goal came a minute from time when substitute Elliot Durrell's shot was saved well by Ravenhill but Sidibie was on hand to score.