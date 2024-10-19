Hitchin 1 Stourbridge 5 - Report

It was Freemantle who handed the Glassboys the perfect start when he headed his side into a fifth minute lead.

Rio Deall levelled ten minutes later but the visitors were ahead at the break thanks to Mandey’s first of the afternoon on the half-hour.

Stourbridge started the second half in the same fashion as the first, scoring early on when Freemantle forced the ball home on 48 minutes.

Mandey bagged his second of the game just after the hour after the hosts failed to deal with a corner and he almost completed a hat-trick soon after but headed a free-kick wide.

Stourbridge wrapped up the scoring in the first minutes of added time when Jack Fletcher headed in a corner.