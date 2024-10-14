McDonald hails Stourbridge's will to win

The dominant Glassboys looked to be heading to a frustrating stalemate until Jourdain Nkalambi Masidi came off the bench to net the deflected winner on 80 minutes.

The victory lifted Stour up to third and McDonald felt his side were worthy winners.

“It wasn’t spectacular, but I thought we deserved it and were the better side,” said McDonald.

“We stayed in the game and I am delighted to get another clean sheet too.

“Our back five is as good as anything in the league and we’ve got a great chance of winning games if they keep performing like that.”

The first chance came the way of the hosts on 16 minutes. Jai Verma’s incisive pass released Alex Bradley and his strike from the edge of the box was turned around the post by Crows keeper Tommy Dixon-Hodge.

Verma was at the centre of things again nine minutes later as the midfielder broke into the box but he could not beat Dixon-Hodge at his near post.

Stour went close again on 36 minutes as William Grewal-Pollard’s cross from the left found Bradley, whose first-time effort from eight yards was kept out by an instinctive stop from Dixon-Hodge.

Stour continued to dominate after the break but Royston almost took the lead with their first chance on 76 minutes. The ball fell invitingly for Ben Weyman on the edge of the penalty area and his shot forced a sharp save from keeper Oliver Taylor.

Four minutes later the Glassboys did find the breakthrough. Masidi collected the ball ten yards out and his strike took a heavy deflection on its way past the wrong-footed Dixon-Hodge.