Stourbridge 2 Mickleover 0 - Report

Mickleover arrived having won all 12 of their games to date but made a disastrous start when Stourbridge's speedy Obinna Anaebonam caught goalkeeper Jim Pollard completely stranded to lob home after just five minutes.
Mickleover then made matters worse when they had Marcus Barnes sent off on 27 minutes after clashing with Stourbridge's Reece King off the ball.
Niall Flint fired home a second goal before 10 men Mickleover began to press but were repeatedly kept at bay by goalkeeper Jonathan Flatt who pulled off a string of outstanding saves to send Stourbridge through to the next stage.