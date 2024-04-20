Warrington 0-0 Rushall Olympic - Report

A superb run of form over the past month has seen The Pics avoid trouble to be practically safe on the final day but made certain of it

Despite The Pics dominating the opening half, they couldn’t find the back of the net despite an enslaught of corners.

Sam McLintock came close after some brilliant link-up play with Owen Farmer, the Wolves loanee played McLintock who’s powerful strike from a tight angle was denied by the hand of Daniel Atherton.

Kristian Green and Farmer also headed wide before Warrington were denied after a strong block from Mitch Clarke.

The visitors came out for the second half much stronger and The Pics had to weather constant pressure at times as The Yellows pressed to get ahead.

They then came very close to doing so when Isaac Buckley-Rickets struck the inside of the post from distance.

Substitute Joey Butlin and Owen Farmer then came close in a goalline scramble in the final moments of the match, Atherton producing a strong save to keep the ball out.

In the end the result didn’t matter as The Pics completed a superb achievement of avoiding relegeation