Adam Stevens excited to take Rushall Olympic into new era

The Pics appointed Stevens on May 16, after McDonald left to manage Stourbridge. The 49-year-old will enter his 20th year as a manager, and has enjoyed two years in charge at Coalville Town where he led the club to Wembley and the FA Vase final.

Stevens is hoping to prove doubters wrong at his new club, and is excited for the task ahead where he will look to keep Rushall in the National League North.

“Everybody will have written us off again, but it’s a challenge that I’m looking forward to embracing,” said Stevens.

“We know it’s going to be tough but for me we’re on a clean slate now and we go into a new season being the best that we can be.

“It’s about, can we improve on last season first and foremost.

“Liam did an excellent job in keeping the club in the league, in what is a very tough league.

“I’ve been around the game a long time and had lots of success, and I think it’s a really good challenge. We’re the small boys in it, the underdogs, and that’s something which we can use.”

Stevens is joined in his coaching staff by former West Bromwich Albion midfielder, Richard Sneekes – who also played for Ajax, Hull City, and Bolton Wanderers, as well as Steve Hinks who he managed alongside at Coalville.

The new Rushall boss believes he has a strong managerial team, and they have already been busy with recruitment.

Stevens said: “I have two very experienced coaches. Both of them know the game very well.

“It should only add to the benefit of the playing group.

“Me and the staff have been working around the clock and we’ve got good player knowledge.

“It’s important to get the recruitment right because we know we’re coming up against some big clubs next season.

“We’re going to have a nice mix of youth and experience and I pride myself on having a good team spirit. I’m going to try to sign good people, it’s stood me up well in the past.”

Rushall have continued their ground improvements at Dales Lane with the installation of a 252-seater stand to meet requirements and avoid relegation from the league.

Stevens believes he is joining the Pics at an exciting time saying: “How far the football club has come is a credit to John and Nick (Allen).

“The goal behind the stand is first-class.

“The key is that it’s a working class community, I want to try and base everyone within that and I’m hopeful of meeting with the youth section, the reserves and getting a club feel, and making everybody part of everything.”