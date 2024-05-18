Rushall Olympic appoint Stevens as their new manager

Stevens joins the Pics after previously enjoying two successful spells at Coalville Town in which he led the club to Wembley in the FA Vase final, secured them promotion to step four and memorable runs in the FA Cup and FA Trophy.

The 49-year-old also comes into the club joined by Olympic’s academy manager Steve Hinks as assistant and first-team coach Richard Sneekes – the former Albion midfielder who had a spell as manager of the Pics a decade ago.

A Rushall statement read: “We have been inundated with quality interest and we feel that Adam, Steve and Richard are a team with complementary skill sets in terms of experience, success, coaching abilities and recruitment contacts along with an acute knowledge of non-league football at all levels, who very importantly, know how our unique club operates and embrace the way we do our business.

“We have been long-time admirers of Adam Stevens for the quality of his attractive, skilled and hard-working teams during his second tenure of over six years at Coalville Town.

“As a club, we have enjoyed many battles with his teams over the years and now we’re looking forward to Adam going into battle on our side.

“Steve and Richard don’t really need any introduction, previously working as a successful management team at our club, with Steve also working as Adam’s assistant at Coalville Town.

“Steve is also our successful academy manager and they are both well-respected, experienced and skilled operators with great contacts who will bring their own attributes to our new management team.”