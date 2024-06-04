New Rushall Olympic boss gets to work on new season

The 23-year-old, who previously starred for Gloucester City, arrives from Redditch United, who he helped guide to safety in the Southern Central Premier.

“He’s a great age and has the potential to progress further,” noted Rushall boss Stevens.

“He has always impressed me when my teams have come up against him. He’s quick, athletic, versatile and his attitude is spot on.”

Sam Mantom, who was sidelined through injury during the majority of the previous campaign, has also agreed a new deal ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, striker Amari Morgan-Smith has committed himself to Kidderminster Harriers for the upcoming season after penning a new contract. Morgan-Smith has scored more than 50 goals during his three spells with the Reds.

Goalkeeper Charlie Price has announced his departure from Stourbridge after amassing 191 appearances across his six-year stint with the Glassboys.

Halesowen have secured the double signing of Ryan Wollacott and Reece Flanagan from Redditch United.

Centre-back Wollacott spent the past two seasons with Redditch, while former Walsall midfielder Reece Flanagan finished as as the Reds’ top scorer last term with 18 goals in all competitions.

Lye Town have been busy on the transfer front of late – bringing in former Stourbridge man Danny Cartwright along with Dan Tozer from Welsh League Step 3 side Undy AFC.

Meanwhile, Lye have also plucked youngster Ethan Green from Halesowen Town’s academy and experienced defender Sam Hall has confirmed he will be staying at the club for next season.

Winger Chay Tilt has left Sporting Khalsa for Hereford after just one season at the Aspray Arena.

Goalkeeper Cameron Belford has committed to Stafford Rangers for next season and Chasetown have confirmed the double capture of goalkeeper Curtis Pond and full-back Lewi Burnside from Hereford and Lichfield City respectively.

Jordan Evans, Luke McGinnell and Luke Yates have agreed to stay at Chasetown next season.