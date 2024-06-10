Liam McDonald’s Stourbridge take new signings to five

The Glassboys – who will be managed by former Rushall Olympic boss Liam McDonald next season – have taken their number of new arrivals to five, while also retaining more players.

Powerful midfielder Dom Lewis became Stour’s fifth signing of the summer on Saturday, joining from Lichfield City, just hours after it was announced 21-year-old winger Jai Verma had checked in from Hednesford Town.

Lewis said: “I’m more than thrilled to be joining this club, after having a few conversations with Liam and seeing his plans for myself, the team and the club it was definitely something I wanted to be apart of.

“It will be a new challenge for myself and I can’t wait to get going and contribute to the team as much as I can.”

And Verma – who also impressed for Walsall Wood previously – added: “I think it’s time to play and prove myself at this level and I’m ready to do so.

“I’ve spoke with Liam a lot over this move and his plans are something that suits me really well and I think he’ll get the best out of me.”

Stour had already announced the signings of Ollie Taylor, Alex Jones and Miro Pais.

They also announced the retention of young midfielder Jack Fletcher yesterday, following the announcement of a new deal for Brendon Daniels on Saturday.

However, former secretary Clive Eades is to step away from his duties at the club, who posted on social media: “The years of hard work and dedication he’s put in have never gone unnoticed and we are grateful for everything he’s done for us!”

Meanwhile, former Stourbridge loanee Brad Bood is relishing the step back up to National League North with Rushall Olympic.

Bood, who played for AFC Telford United in that league, said: “This is a clean slate for me to show what I am capable of. I needed to find a club that was going to benefit and progress me in what are important years of my career.

“It didn’t take long after listening to what the gaffer had to say to decide that this was the perfect place for me to call home.”

Elsewhere, Halesowen Town have signed star attacking midfielder Conor Tee from Bromsgrove Sporting. Tee scored 13 goals in 42 games for Bromsgrove last season – one of which was “a worldie” against the Yeltz.

Former Wolves youth left-back and England under-18 international Ben O’Hanlon – now 28 – has joined Stafford Rangers.

And Jimmy O’Neill hopes his injury troubles are behind him after extending his stay at Marston Road for another year.

He said: “Recently I’ve had all the all clear from my doctor, which is good news, so I’m just hoping that there will be no setbacks from now and that I can just get back to my best.”

Meanwhile, experienced full-back Lewis Wright has linked up with Lye Town ahead of the new season.

Lye boss Craig Nicholls said: “Lewis is a tremendous signing for us. He is adaptable, can play a number of positions and brings valuable experience to the group. It will be great to work with Wrighty again as his work ethic is second to none.”

And defender Matty Fulloway has returned to Sporting Khalsa, joining former Chasetown winger Jayden Campbell through the door at the Aspray Arena.