Rushall swoop for Glassboy Luke Benbow

The 32-year-old has overcome a stress fracture to his spine and returned to Dales Lane for a second spell, having previously played under now coach Richard Sneekes and assistant manager Steve Hinks.

Manager Adam Stevens said: “Luke needs no introduction, his record speaks for itself.

“It was an absolute no-brainer bringing him in, he already knows the club inside out and is a natural goalscorer. He’s recovered from his injury well and is keen to score goals and do well at this level. He’s always scored goals against me in the past so it will be nice to have him scoring goals for me this time around!

“He’s a proper handful and occupies defenders, he’ll provide experience around the group as well.”

Meanwhile, Kidderminster Harriers have signed Maliq Cadogan on loan from Swansea.

The 20-year-old has arrived from the Championship club on a deal until January.

Cadogan said: “I’ve been in the academy process throughout the years, and I think now, stepping up into this league and this club, which I’ve heard good things about, it’s going to be a good test for me.

“The manager was very convincing in what he wants to do with the club, especially this season.”

Stafford Rangers have brought in striker Aaron Opoku, defender Oliver Jepson from Bury FC and attacker Dan Cockerline from Warrington Rylands.

Hednesford Town have also signed striker Zidan Sutherland from Redditch United.