Blyth Spartans 1-2 Rushall Olympic - Report

Maher added Rushall’s second after Owen Oseni opened the scoring in the opening half hour.

A quick break from Alex Fletcher found Jaden Charles out wide who delivered a dangerous cross into Oseni who managed to poke the ball into the back of the net at the second attempt.

Maher then doubled the Pics advantage soon after, Fletcher again involved played a great ball over to Oseni who’s shot was parried to the feet of the Walsall loanee to tap home.

Blyth then equalised in the second half as conditions drastically affected Rushall from playing their usual way.

Luke James managed to find a pocket of space 25 yards out and drilled the ball into the far corner past Jake Weaver.

Soon after though, the hosts were reduced to ten as Will McGowan was shown a second yellow card for stopping a Rushall attack.

Maher then nearly doubled his tally for the afternoon as he struck the outside of the post after a quick counter.

Blyth dominated the final stages but The Pics defence held strong to pick up a huge three points up north.