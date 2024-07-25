McArthurGlen shopping village announces longer opening hours and new sweet food addition

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The McArthurGlen West Midlands shopping outlet in Cannock has announced that the centre will be open from 9am until 9pm from Thursday to Saturday, giving guests ample opportunity to explore the extensive range of premium brands across womenswear, menswear, beauty and homeware.

The outlet has more than 65 designer stores, including the newly opened Rituals, Coach, Kate Spade, The Cosmetics Company, Calvin Klein and Clarks, as well as a wide range of food and beverage options, including popular choices like Meli, Wagamama, and Slim Chickens.

The Centre is conveniently accessible from the M6, M6 Toll Road, A5, and A38, with daily bus routes from Birmingham City Centre, and is just a five-minute walk from Cannock Train Station.

In addition to extended shopping hours, McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands said it was also thrilled to announce the opening of Love Churros London, which provides a range of treats including churros, pancakes, ice cream and milkshakes.

Love Churros London will be bringing a variety of treats to the outlet

The new store will open on Friday at 10.30am and will be offering free churros to the first 50 guests.

David Jackson, centre manager at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands, said: "Our guests spoke, and we listened.

"The energy here has been incredible over the past few months, with so many shoppers eager to explore our expanded selection of premium brands and exciting restaurants.

"We now have more than 65 designer brands for guests to explore, so extending our hours was the natural next step, giving everyone more time to discover all that the Centre has to offer.”