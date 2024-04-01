Rushall Olympic 1-0 Boston United - Report

After Boston started strong, Rico Browne’s long ball was mis-judged by Michael Bostwick and allowed Oseni to get in behind before slotting into the far corner.

It was one of the only clear cut chances that The Pics had which in comparison to the visitors was much fewer.

The yellows nearly levelled instantly when Browne was needed to block Jimmy Knowles snap-shot.

Kelsey Mooney then should’ve drawn Boston level, firing over the bar from a failed chip after going through on goal.

Ronan Maher was denied a goal on the stroke of half-time after Brad Nicholson raced back to clear after the winger rounded Cameron Gregory in goal.

The second half followed a similar pattern as Boston continued to apply plenty of pressure in their hunt for an equaliser.

Jake Weaver was called upon numerous times in the second half and produced some excellent saves.

None more so than one in the final ten minutes after the ball dropped nicely for Mooney five yards out, but Weaver was there to somehow keep the ball out before Kristian Green and Jordaan Brown put their bodies on the line to stop follow-up attempts.

The Pics held on in the final moments to secure three massive points at Dales Lane.