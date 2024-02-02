Rushall Olympic boss Liam McDonald chasing an historic success at Scunthorpe

The Pics visit Glanford Park tomorrow sitting 18th in the National League North with one defeat in their last four games.

Beaten 3-0 by the Iron at Dales Lane in August, McDonald anticipates a difficult task against second-placed Scunthorpe, but believes a win would go down in history.

“It would be an unbelievable win, and probably the biggest result in the club’s history,” said McDonald. “It’s going to be extremely difficult. They are one of the best teams, they’re the biggest club in the league, and we know it’s going to be tough.

“We’re going to have to be at our best and play better than we have all season. We’re going to have to have more luck than we have all season and hope that they’re not that their best.

“We went to Chester earlier on in the month and got a result, and against Brackley who are in the play-offs, and against Chorley we put five past them.

“It’s not as if it’s impossible, it’s just going to take a big effort from players, staff and supporters to try and conjure up that bit of luck. Fingers crossed it can happen on Saturday.

“For the football club to be playing Scunthorpe in a league game in front of a full house, which it will be, and both on different journey’s is incredible. It’s going to be a good game and a great opportunity for the players and the football club to experience something that they haven’t been used to since I’ve been at the football club.”

Meanwhile, in Northern One West, Chasetown host Kidsgrove Athletic while Hednesford Town visit Hanley Town tonight (7.45pm) after a 3-0 loss to Leek Town in the Staffordshire Senior Cup midweek.

The Pitmen announced last weekend that, subject to FA ratification, Craig and Amanda Gwilt will take over ownership of the club from Hayden Dando, and boss Harry Harris is looking forward to the future.

He said: “I’m really pleased with it. They share the same ambitions, so I’m really looking forward to working with them.

“I want to thank Hayden for giving me the opportunity to manage this fantastic club. Having had meetings with Craig, he said that I’m his choice as well moving forward.

“Hopefully my hands won’t be tied so much to a budget that isn’t a budget to stay in the league, and with an injection of money we can bring in a couple of players that we need and get the job done.”

In National League, Kidderminster Harriers host basement boys Oxford City as Phil Brown looks to maintain a winning start and claim four wins in a row.

Elsewhere, in Northern One Midlands, Sporting Khalsa entertain Anesty Nomads while Lye Town go to Sutton Coldfield Town, and Walsall Wood welcome Loughborough Dynamo.

In the Southern Central Premier, Halesowen Town travel to Stratford Town and Stourbridge welcome Stamford. The Yeltz sit eighth with 40 points while the Glassboys sit 14th with 33 points following an update of the league standings after Nuneaton Borough’s withdrawal from the league.