Liam McDonald’s Rushall Olympic continuing to punch above their weight

The Pics earned three points on the road last weekend with a 1-0 win against Chester thanks to Rico Franklin Browne’s goal.

McDonald’s side sit 19th in the standings – four points above the danger zone – and the Rushall boss is hoping for a repeat this weekend.

“If we can put in a performance like we did against Chester then we’ve got every chance of winning again,” said McDonald. “That gives us every chance of trying to stay in this division.

“It’s about consistency which we know we’ve struggled with. We’ve had to accept that we’re not going to be one of the best teams in this division, but on our day we can beat anybody.

“To stay in this league will be a bigger achievement than getting promoted.

“Nobody gave us a chance of staying up, or not even being in the relegation zone from the first day, and the players and football club have worked very hard to try and give ourselves a puncher’s chance.

“We’re doing that and we’re enjoying it, the scrap and journey we’re on.We’d love to be fighting for play-offs and to be winning the league but this one’s different, but that motivation is still there from the players, we just need to carry on. People are probably waiting for us to get into a bit of a rut and slip away, but we do want to try and stay, and wins like at Chester are going to bode well for us.”

Last week, Walsall Council planning officers granted the Pics permission to build a new 252-seater stand along with additional turnstiles, and to replace four floodlights at their home ground, Dales Lane.

Boss McDonald is extremely pleased to see the progression which will prevent his side from being relegated automatically due to National League North requirements, and has praised the fans for their continued support.

McDonald said: “The facilities since I took over are now as good as anything locally. The stands that are going to get built which will be even better will make the ground even better.

“To get to a level, we have to keep improving and the ground will look nice, but we would like to look nice with new stands playing at step two rather than step three.

“We need the supporters with us. They’re probably not going to have as much to sing and dance about this season, but they understand. Last Saturday typified what we are.

“The fans have been brilliant, they’re on the journey with us, we’re all enjoying it, and hopefully we can preserve our place in our league and they’ll have played a huge part of it.”

Elsewhere,Kidderminster Harriers welcome Altrincham in the fourth round of the FA Trophy – with incoming boss Phil Brown watching on from the stands – while in the Northern Premier Stafford Rangers visit Marine.

In the Southern Central Premier, Stourbridge entertain Kettering Town and Halesowen Town host Needham Market.

Meanwhile, in Northern One Midlands, Walsall Wood visit Gresley Rovers, Lye Town welcome Coleshill Town and Sporting Khalsa host Coventry Sphinx.

In Northern One West, Chasetown entertain 1874 Northwich and Hednesford Town go to Kidsgrove Athletic.