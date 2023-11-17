Rushall Olympic boss hoping to bring in new faces ahead of FA Trophy clash

The Pics have added midfielder Sam McLintock and former Albion youngster Adan George this week after signing Birmingham City youngster Callum Sullivan on loan on November 10.

Tom Tonks joined Ronan Maher in departing the club this week before a 1-1 draw to Alfreton Town, but McDonald is pleased with the additions to his squad and searching for more – alluding to how injuries have affected the season so far.

He said: “We may have one or two more through the doors before Saturday from league clubs, helping us through a period where we are struggling injury-wise.

“I’ve been really pleased with the attitude and how well the new lads have settled in.

“I think we saw it on Tuesday night. I thought we were really good, fit, energetic, and finished stronger. Adan was electric.

“We wish Tom all the best, he’s a lovely character. We were going back in a direction of Sam coming back in. We were very Rushall in a way I want us to be, getting it down and playing with midfield runners.

“We’re very much happy with the business we’ve done this week.”

This weekend is the first time Rushall have appeared at this stage of the competition – the second round.

McDonald is hopeful that his side can progress as he visits his former side, but didn’t hide his priorities for this season.

“The Trophy will be a nice little distraction, can we have a run in it? We can do, but we have priorities elsewhere,” he said. “I know the lads will want to go and perform and get as far as they can in it.

“Our priority is trying to keep our place in the National League North this season. It was a big achievement to get there.

“It’s a local game with two good footballing teams, so I’m sure we’ll put on a show for the supporters and hopefully if we get that little bit of luck and play like we can we can progress.”

Meanwhile, Rushall sit 21st in National League North as the Pics have learned the competitiveness of the league.

“Every game is relentless, you get a few injuries and you’re up against it,” said McDonald, who added: “We have to be at full strength to really compete and when we’re not we have to roll our sleeves up and do our best and work really hard.

“This season was always going to be about character building, we’ll find out a lot about the players themselves and about the staff as well.”

Elsewhere, Stourbridge welcome King’s Lynn Town and Walsall Wood go to Hemel Hempstead Town.

In the National League, Kidderminster Harriers welcome Dagenham & Redbridge, while in the Southern Central Premier Halesowen Town host Berkhamsted.

In Northern One Midlands, Sporting Khalsa entertain Shepshed Dynamo, while Lye Town travel to Cambridge City and in Northern One West Chasetown welcome Newcastle Town while Hednesford Town visit Bootle.