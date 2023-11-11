Warrington 2-1 Rushall - Report

Jordan Buckley hit Rushall on the counter after a long goal-kick forward after the visitors were searching for the winner.

Isaac Buckley-Rickets then levelled the match after latching onto a loose ball and firing past Jake Weaver.

Danny Waldron then scored for the sixth consecutive match in the league after tapping in the rebound to his saved penalty.

Rushall dominated the opening half and kept possession of the ball well, limiting Warrington to only a few chances of which Jake Weavwr was more than equal to.

Waldron was then forced off just past the half-hour mark which limited the visitors options going forward.

Lewis Hudson’s cross almost found its way to Jake Gosling to volley home but a strong interception saw then chance fizzle out.

After the break, Weaver was forced into a terrific triple save to keep Josh Amis and Mitchell Duggan’s chances out.

The Pics pushed late on with Birmingham loanee Charlie Sullivan creating issues for the hosts’ full back but ultimately it wasn’t enough as The Pics fell to defeat.