Bedford 0 Rushall Olympic 2 - Report

We started with real purpose as Reece Mitchell went close within the opening 30 seconds following a neat move.

After the home side fired over from distance for their first sight of goal, some tricky play from Andre Landell at the other end saw him deliver a teasing ball that was begging for a final touch.

We were asking plenty of questions as the opening period went on with Sam Whittall glancing a header just wide from a free-kick and Alex Cameron also making his presence felt.

The opening goal eventually arrived just before the half-hour mark when some flowing football ended with Sam Mantom picking out Alex Moore who was able to guide the ball home.

Worse was to follow for the home side as they were reduced to ten men following a dangerous challenge on Mitchell.

We were doing well to frustrate the home side and when they did get through, they failed to trouble Jake Weaver.

Moore went close from distance and then saw the ‘keeper save at his feet as we ended the half in the same vein as we started it.

The early action of the second period saw Landell go close before Weaver was called into action to deal with a free-kick in a promising position for our hosts.

On the hour-mark, a melee in the goalmouth ended with Cameron red-carded to leave it 10v10 for the final half-an-hour.

We had to work hard in the aftermath of the sending off as the home side were given fresh impetus but we managed the situation well, spearheaded by the ever-dependable Whittall.

As the clock ticked down, Jourdain Masidi was thwarted by a smart save and then a big chance opened up for Mantom who went close.