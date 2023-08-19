Kidderminster Harriers 0 Bromley 0 - Report

Football Stock

The Ravens had Cole Kpekawa dismissed in the first half while frustrated Harriers had Jack Lambert shown the red card during the closing stages.

The stalemate followed their previous appearance at Aggborough when they fought out a goalless draw with Woking on the opening day of the season.

Harriers had been hoping to return to winning ways following their 2-1 defeat against AFC Fylde earlier in the week, but Bromley were able to share the points in match which ended with them still seeking their first win of the campaign.

Kidderminster made a couple of changes from the side which faced Fylde at Mill Farm with Kieran Phillips and Lambert coming in for Ashley Hemmings and Kai Lissimore.

Hemmings and Lissimore were both on the bench which also included 25 year old Barry Maguire, a new loan signing from Motherwell.

The former Scottish Under 21 international, who had a spell on loan at Dundee last season, will be at Aggborough until January.

He came on for the second half in place of Alex Penny.

Harriers, facing Bromley for the first time since 2016, soon signalled their intentions with a teasing second minute free kick by Joe Leesley which was headed just over the bar by Amari Morgan-Smith.

The Ravens responded with a long throw into the danger zone by Josh Passley which briefly caused concern in the Aggborough rear-guard before being booted well clear.

Harriers quickly regained their composure with Phillips pulling the trigger on a fierce drive which was well saved by goalkeeper Grant Smith.

Bromley went a man down on 20 minutes when Kpekawa was given his marching orders following an off-the-ball incident with Morgan-Smith which was spotted by the linesman.

Harriers rapidly stepped up the heat and Lambert had a shot saved by Smith before Phillips produced an effort which was cleared off the line before he followed up with a header that was fisted away by the busy visiting goalkeeper.

The hosts continued on the attack but were denied again by the alert Smith on 40 minutes when he dived full length to his left to push away a powerful drive from Lambert.

Kidderminster forced five corners inside the opening 18 minutes of the second period, but they all proved fruitless.

It was Smith who again foiled them on 63 minutes when he managed to keep out a solid long range free kick by Lambert which was followed by a deep cross from substitute Hemmings that was headed off target by stretching Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Harriers were reduced to ten men in the 79th minute when Lambert was sent off for a second bookable offence to add to a frustrating afternoon for the hosts who hit the post through Hemmings in added time.

Kidderminster: Dibble; Oxlaid-Chamberlain, Penny (Maguire, 46), Pearce, Knight-Percival, Richards; Leesley, Lambert, Brown (McDonagh, 76); Phillips, Morgan-Smith (Hemmings, 62). Subs not used: McNally, Lissimore.

Bromley: Smith, Bingham, Kpekawa, Passley, Cheek, Okoli, Webster, Whitely, Topalloj, Krauhaus (Arthurs, 26), Kader (Pepple, 15, Miller , 85). Subs not used: Sharman-Lowe, Reynolds.

Referee: Garreth Rhodes.