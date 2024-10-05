Spennymoor 1 Kidderminster 1 - Report

The Aggborough captain pounced after Moors had taken an interval lead through Isaac Fletcher.

The deadlock leaves Harriers with just two points from their last five league outings.

Boss Phil Brown made three changes from the side which won 2-0 at home in their FA Cup third qualifying round replay against Buxton earlier in the week with Zak Brown, Maz Kouhyar and Kam Kandola all returning to the starting line-up.

Luke Summerfield (broken leg) and Alex Penny (leg) are on the injury list with Tope Obadeyi being dropped to the substitutes’ bench.

Harriers began with a teasing cross from full-back Joe Foulkes which found front-runner Harry Ibbitson, who lifted his header over the bar.

Both sides, however, were guilty of losing possession during the competitive early stages when clear-cut opportunities were few and far between.

Spennymoor had a chance to break the deadlock in the 18th minute when a cross from the left by Matty Dolan reached Corey McKeown, who spurned a decent opportunity by heading high over the bar.

Shortly afterwards Jack Lambert tried his luck with a shot from the edge of the area which was saved at the second attempt by home goalkeeper Brad James.

Moors finally edged in front five minutes before half time when a long ball was flicked on by Glen Taylor to Fletcher who made no mistake in finding the net.

Harriers began the second half by conceding a corner which was not cleared properly and led to a shot from McKeown which was pushed around the post by goalkeeper Christian Dibble.

Soon afterwards the hosts went close to adding to their slender lead with a header from Callum Ross which hit the bar before Michael Ledger saw his effort cleared off the line by Caleb Richards.

Harriers started to ring the changes on 54 minutes when Ashley Hemmings and Maliq Cadogen were introduced in a bid to boost their side’s fortunes.

The switches soon began to pay off with the improving visitors equalising six minutes later thanks to an expertly executed overhead kick by Morgan-Smith.

Harriers set about trying to get their noses in front and Kouhyar was denied by an excellent save by James before both sides finally had to settle for a point each.

Kidderminster: Dibble; Foulkes, Kandola, McNally, Richards; Brown (Cadogen, 54), Davis, Lambert (Obadeyi, 80), Kouhyar; Ibbitson (Hemmings, 54), Morgan-Smith. Subs not used: Palmer, Devine.

Referee: Harry Jones.

Attendance: 1,253.