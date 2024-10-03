Harriers and Hednesford go through in Cup

Goalscorer Amari Morgan-Smith returned to the starting XI as manager Phil Brown undid the changes made for the first game against Buxton.

Luke Summerfield suffered a serious injury early on, however, Harriers picked themselves up. Before the half-hour mark, Morgan-Smith latched on to a defensive error to shoot. The deflection fell to Jack Lambert who found the net. Morgan-Smith added the second just after the break, racing on to a flick-on from Harry Ibbotson.

Brown said: “When it becomes physical, we know we can now match it. When it becomes technical, we know we’re now good enough. You piece the two of them together and the mentality of the group – hopefully, playing for one of their teammates who’s lying in a hospital bed at the moment – if that’s what it takes to get you out of bed and play that kind of football, then that’s what it takes.”

Harriers play Guiseley in the next round, while Hednesford Town host Gateshead having beat Shifnal Town 1-0.

The Pitmen’s Dan Trickett-Smith scored on 67 minutes, despite Shifnal going close in the first half.