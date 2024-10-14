Kidderminster Harriers stunned as Guiseley progress in FA Cup

Their Northern Premier League visitors clinched victory thanks to a late goal by former Harriers loanee Will Longbottom.

The toothless hosts wasted several chances including a first half penalty.

The Lions’ victory earned them prize-money of £9,375 and a place in the first round proper while bitterly disappointed Harriers had to settle for the losers cheque worth £3,125.

Aggborough manager Phil Brown made a couple of changes from the side which drew 1-1 in a National League North clash at Spennymoor Town the previous Saturday. Alex Penny returned to defensive duties after injury while Ashley Hemmings was also back in the starting line-up.

Dropped to the substitutes’ bench were Kam Kandola and Harry Ibbitson.

Harriers produced a promising raid in the opening minutes, but Hemmings’ curling shot lacked power and was easily gathered by visiting goalkeeper Joe Cracknell.

They continued to build useful attacks and neat footwork by Maz Kouhyar enabled him to get in a shot which was blocked in front of goal.

Soon after Reiss McNally pushed through a neat pass to Hemmings who moved in on goal before hammering an angled close range shot straight at Cracknell before the danger was cleared.

Cracknell was then called on to save a header from David Davis before Zak Brown broke away to lay on a chance for Hemmings, who wasted the opportunity by firing high and wide.

Guiseley continued to be pushed back and escaped any harm when a low 25 yard free kick from in front of goal by Jack Lambert was safely gathered by well positioned Cracknell.

A rare attack by the visitors just before the half hour mark resulted in a header from Lebrun Mbeke being easily gathered by goalkeeper Christian Dibble before Harriers spurned a great chance to go ahead on 33 minutes when Hemmings had a penalty well saved low down by Cracknell. The kick had been awarded when Mbeke was adjudged to have handled a low cross into the area by Lambert.

Shortly afterwards Hemmings was again thwarted by Cracknell before McNally fired a shot inches wide which was followed by another effort that narrowly missed the target by Joe Foulkes.

Harriers were soon on the front foot in the second period and it was not long before Kouhyar had a shot smartly saved low down by Cracknell.

The misfiring hosts began to make changes as the half progressed, but the Lions continued to hold firm before they grabbed the winner in the 84th minute when Longbottom finished off a cross from John Lufudu.