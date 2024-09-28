Buxton 1 Kidderminster 1 - Report

The on-loan striker equalised shortly after the Bucks had taken the lead in the 65th minute.

Harriers now face a replay against their National League North rivals at Aggborough on Tuesday.

Manager Phil Brown made half a dozen changes from the side which lost 1-0 at home in the league against Alfreton Town the previous Saturday with recently signed defender Kam Kandola being drafted in for his debut.

Ibbitson, a loan capture from Bradford City, was in the starting line-up for the first time.

Back in the side, captained by Alex Penny, were Reece Devine, Jack Lambert, Seb Thompson and David Davis.

Out went Caleb Richards, Luke Summerfield, Amari Morgan-Smith, Joe Foulkes, Maliq Cadogan and Ashley Hemmings.

Both sides took time to settle, although Harriers forced an early fruitless corner after Lambert saw his shot deflected away from the edge of the box.

Soon after Buxton caused the visitors a fleeting moment of concern when Ethan Mann headed wide following a free kick into the danger zone.

Harriers gradually showed signs of getting into their stride although both teams found it tough going to get in any real clear-cut opportunities.

The visitors created a half chance in the closing stages of the opening period when Ibbitson managed to get in a header, but the threat was safely dealt with by goalkeeper True Grant.

A couple of minutes before the interval the Bucks had the ball in the back of the net, but Ben Sault’s effort was ruled out for an infringement.

Scoring chances were again few and far between for most of the second half which was ten minutes old when Lambert went close with a strong shot.

Harriers started ringing the changes just after the hour mark before Buxton took the lead through Kieran Burton on 66 minutes.

The battling visitors, however, were behind for only three minutes before Ibbitson finished off a low cross into the bottom corner of the net.

Sub Morgan-Smith headed against the woodwork in the last minute as determined Harriers pressed in vain to grab a last-gasp winner.

Kidderminster: Dibble Penny, Kandola (Foulkes, 62), McNally, Devine; Davis (Summerfield, 62), Brown, Lambert, Thompson (Morgan-Smith 64), Kouhyar: Ibbitson. Subs not used: Palmer, Richards, Cadogan, Obadeyi.

Referee: Dean Watson.

Attendance: 806.