Needham Market 0 Kidderminster 3 - Report

Hemmings and a goal just before half-time from David Davis saw the visitors home.

The home side were first to show, Ipswich Town loanee Nico Valentine breaking forward to warm

the hands of Christian Dibble at the expense of a corner on seven minutes, Josh Tomlinson putting

Tevan Allen’s delivery wide of the target..

With both sides struggling to pick up results in recent weeks, it came as no surprise the game

produced few chances in the opening quarter.

Harriers’ Maz Kouhyar broke free on 23 minutes only to see his goalbound strike deflected wide by

home captain Keiron Morphew, Bermudan International Reggie Lambe saw an effort blocked as the

home side pressed forward on the half hour mark.

Harriers began to impose themselves with some slick passing movement, resulting in the game’s

opening goal, Kouhyar released Joe Foulkes down the right hand side and his first time cross was

powerfully headed into the roof of the Needham Market net by Ashley Hemmings on 33 minutes.

The home side should have levelled just three minutes later Ben Hunter squandering an opportunity

with a weak header from close range.

Just before the interval Harriers extended their advantage, Hemmings through ball down the left

seemed a lost cause for marauding full back Reece Devine, however his persistence paid dividend for

the visitors as he stopped the ball going over the dead-ball line, cutting it back for David Davis to

sweep the ball beyond keeper Marcus Garnham to make it 2-0 on 44 minutes.

Garnham ensured his side still had something to play for as Zak Brown saw his shot well saved by the

home stopper to end an entertaining first period.

Harriers weathered the expected onslaught at the start of the second period but it was the visitors

who went close to adding to their lead with Kouhyar forcing Garnham into a smart save.

On 54 minutes Harriers stretched their lead still further Joe Foulkes free-kick into the Needham

Market area was headed down by Amari Morgan-Smith and Ashley Hemmings applied a composed

finish for his second goal of the game to make it 3-0.

Ollie Fraser, Adam Mills and Ben Hunter all had shots blocked by the Harriers defence after a

concerted spell of pressure as they tried to find a way back into the game.

Hemmings almost netted his hat-trick goal when he stretched to meet Foulkes’ right wing cross but

his effort was lifted over the bar with fifteen minutes to play.

Jake Dye fired in an effort that Dibble turned aside as the game moved into added time, Harriers

seeing the game out for an important three points.

Needham Market: Garnham, Dye, Smith (McGrath 25), Hammond, Morphew (Mills 46), Ingram,

Allen, Hunter, Valentine (Fraser 66), Tomlinson, Lambe (Chambers 74). Subs Not Used: Lay.

Harriers: Dibble, Foulkes (Obadeyi 79), McNally, Davis, Richards, Hemmings, Brown (Cadogan 85),

Kouhyar (Lambert 68), Morgan-Smith (Ibbitson 85), Devine, Kandola. Subs Not Used: Palmer (GK).