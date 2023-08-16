Kidderminster Harriers hopes dashed late on

Kidderminster Harriers thought they had snatched a late point at AFC Fylde – only to be undone a minute later.

Kieran Phillips equalised for Harriers in the 85th minute after Luke Charman had put the home side ahead six minutes earlier.

However, Fylde struck again a minute after the leveller through Luke Conlan to take the points in the National League clash.

Rushall Olympic went down by a solitary goal at Hereford, despite a good performance in their National North encounter.

In the Southern Premier Central, Stourbridge went down 2-0 at Stratford Town.

Neighbours Halesowen secured a point with a goalless draw at home to Leamington.

In the Northern Premier West, Hednesford Town drew 1-1 at Newcastle Town while Chasetown beat Leek Town 2-1 at the Scholars’ temporary home ground at Boldmere St Michaels.

In the Norther Premier Midlands, Lye Town beat Boldmere St Michaels 2-1, while Walsall Wood beat Sutton Coldfield Town 4-1 on the road. Sporting Khalsa beat Coleshill Town by the same margin.

