Kidderminster Harriers hopes dashed late on

Kieran Phillips equalised for Harriers in the 85th minute after Luke Charman had put the home side ahead six minutes earlier.

However, Fylde struck again a minute after the leveller through Luke Conlan to take the points in the National League clash.

Rushall Olympic went down by a solitary goal at Hereford, despite a good performance in their National North encounter.

In the Southern Premier Central, Stourbridge went down 2-0 at Stratford Town.

Neighbours Halesowen secured a point with a goalless draw at home to Leamington.

In the Northern Premier West, Hednesford Town drew 1-1 at Newcastle Town while Chasetown beat Leek Town 2-1 at the Scholars’ temporary home ground at Boldmere St Michaels.