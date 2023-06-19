Kidderminster Harriers capture Darlington midfielder Jack Lambert

The midfielder has penned a two-year deal at Aggborough after leaving Darlington at the end of the past season.

Lambert scored 20 goals in 71 matches during his two seasons at Darlington, including 12 in the previous National League North campaign.

The former Middlesbrough academy player has also played for Dundee, and had a short spell in Iceland with IBV Vestmannaeyjar.

"I've spoke to the gaffer, he said goals were probably what they lacked [last season]," Lambert said after signing for the club.

"They ended up going up because they had an unbelievable defensive record but he [Russell Penn] thought they could score more goals, and hopefully that's what I can come in and do.

On the step-up to the National League, he added: "There's probably not much difference in the leagues on average. Obviously you had the big teams last season. You had Wrexham and Notts County but with those two teams going up, I think everyone, especially this team has got a real chance."

Utility man Mitch Clarke has returned to Rushall Olympic after spending last season at Chasetown. Clarke previously joined the Pics in 2019 and spent three seasons with the club.

Attacking pair Alex Cameron and Kieran Cook have signed new deals at Dales Lane ahead of the new season.

Stafford Rangers have completed the signing of Jake Moult. The midfielder previously played for the Boro in 2008/09, and counts Plymouth Argyle, Kidderminster and Altrincham among his former clubs.

Moult spent last season at Buxton but was released by the Bucks at the end of last season.

Elsewhere, Hednesford have secured the signature of winger Harry Bower from Macclesfield FC, and Sporting Khalsa have retained goalkeeper Raajan Gill.