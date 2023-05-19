Kidderminster Harriers get to work on their squad building following promotion

Kidderminster celebrating promotion to the National League (Phil Blagg Photography)

Tom Leak, Tom Owen-Evans, Nathan Lowe, Jamie Emery, Keziah Martin and Jack Tolley will all depart Aggborough, while talks are ongoing with Caleb Richards, Nat Knight-Percival, Shane Byrne, Christian Dibble and Alex Penny, who have all been offered terms to remain with the club.

Meanwhile, academy players Samson Hewett and Josh Bishop will be offered contract terms for next season at the conclusion of their academic courses, and Tom Palmer, Krystian Pearce, Amari Morgan-Smith, Ashley Hemmings, Zak Brown, Ethan Freemantle, Kai Lissimore and Joe Leesley are all already under contract for the next term.

Kidderminster thanked loanees Joe Foulkes, Kyle Morrison, Jack Bearne and Reiss McNally for their efforts and contributions during the successful season.

Elsewhere, Stafford Rangers of the Northern Premier League have retained Cameron Belford, Andy Burns, Ethan Stewart, James O’Neill, Joe Dunne, Alex-Ray Harvey and Kaiman Anderson as discussions continue with remaining players.