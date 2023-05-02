Kidderminster Harriers book National League North play-off semi-final spot

Kidderminster Harriers' Amari Morgan-Smith

Russ Penn's side grabbed the only goal of the play-off eliminator less than a minute into the clash.

It wasn't a game that will live long in the memory with a lack of chances created by both sides - but it was the visitors who managed to hold on to book a place in Sunday's last four clash with Kings Lynn Town.

Harriers were in dreamland after just 33 seconds as a cross from the left was met by Amari Morgan-Smith whose headed effort nestled in the corner.

Chances were few and far between in the first period after the early goal - but Kidderminster controlled the game and went in ahead at the break.

The second half remained a cagey affair with chances at a real premium - before Alfreton were forced to hook an effort from a corner off the line to keep it at 1-0.