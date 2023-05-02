Notification Settings

Kidderminster Harriers book National League North play-off semi-final spot

By Jonny Drury

Kidderminster Harriers are through to the National League North play-off semi-final after a narrow win over Alfreton Town.

Kidderminster Harriers' Amari Morgan-Smith
Russ Penn's side grabbed the only goal of the play-off eliminator less than a minute into the clash.

It wasn't a game that will live long in the memory with a lack of chances created by both sides - but it was the visitors who managed to hold on to book a place in Sunday's last four clash with Kings Lynn Town.

Harriers were in dreamland after just 33 seconds as a cross from the left was met by Amari Morgan-Smith whose headed effort nestled in the corner.

Chances were few and far between in the first period after the early goal - but Kidderminster controlled the game and went in ahead at the break.

The second half remained a cagey affair with chances at a real premium - before Alfreton were forced to hook an effort from a corner off the line to keep it at 1-0.

Ashley Hemmings, who bagged in the final day race for the play-offs curled a late effort just wide but as it turned out one goal was enough with Penn's side now 180 minutes from the National League.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

