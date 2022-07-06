Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kidderminster Harriers 2022/3 fixtures - Russ Penn's men travel to Blyth for opener

By Joe EdwardsKidderminster HarriersPublished: Comments

Kidderminster Harriers will kick off the new National League North campaign with a gruelling trip to Blyth Spartans.

Kidderminster Harriers manager Russ Penn
Kidderminster Harriers manager Russ Penn

Russ Penn's charges will get the longest journey of the season done on the opening day as they make the 500-mile round trip to Croft Park on Saturday, August 6.

Harriers' first game at Aggborough will see them take on Leamington the following weekend.

Penn & Co are aiming to bounce back from last term's play-off disappointment and will be keen to get revenge on Boston United – who beat them 2-1 in the quarter-finals – at the Jakemans Community Stadium on November 8.

They do not play Boston at Aggborough until March 4.

The Boxing Day and New Year's Day double-header sees them go up against Hereford.

The season is due to end at home against Kettering Town on April 29.

Here's the full list of Kidderminster fixtures 2022/23:

August

6 Blyth Spartans (A)

13Leamington (H)

16 Curzon Ashton (H)

20 Bradford Park Avenue (A)

27 Peterborough Sports (H)

29 Brackley Town (A)

September

3 Spennymoor Town (H)

10 Scarborough Athletic (A)

13 AFC Fylde (H)

17 The Emirates FA Cup Qualifying

24 Kettering Town (A)

27 Buxton (A)

October

8 Farsley Celtic (H)

15 AFC Telford United (A)

22 Southport (H)

25 Chorley (H)

29 Banbury United (A)

November

5 Darlington (H)

8 Boston United (A)

12 Kings Lynn Town (A)

19 The FA Trophy

26 Gloucester City (H)

December

3 Alfreton Town (A)

6 Chester (H)

10 Blyth Spartans AFC (H)

13 Curzon Ashton (A)

26 Dec Hereford (A)

January

1 Hereford (H)

7 Leamington (A)

14 Brackley Town (H)

21 Bradford Park Avenue (H)

28 Peterborough Sports (A)

February

4 Scarborough Athletic (H)

11 Spennymoor Town (A)

18 Banbury United (H)

21 Chorley (A)

25 Darlington (A)

March

4 Boston United (H)

7 Chester (A)

11 Kings Lynn Town (H)

18 Gloucester City (A)

25 Alfreton Town (H)

April

1 Farsley Celtic (A)

7 Buxton (H)

10 AFC Fylde (A)

15 AFC Telford United (H)

22 Southport (A)

29 Kettering Town (H)

Kidderminster Harriers
Non league
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News