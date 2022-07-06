Kidderminster Harriers 2022/3 fixtures - Russ Penn's men travel to Blyth for opener

Kidderminster Harriers manager Russ Penn

Russ Penn's charges will get the longest journey of the season done on the opening day as they make the 500-mile round trip to Croft Park on Saturday, August 6.

Harriers' first game at Aggborough will see them take on Leamington the following weekend.

Penn & Co are aiming to bounce back from last term's play-off disappointment and will be keen to get revenge on Boston United – who beat them 2-1 in the quarter-finals – at the Jakemans Community Stadium on November 8.

They do not play Boston at Aggborough until March 4.

The Boxing Day and New Year's Day double-header sees them go up against Hereford.

The season is due to end at home against Kettering Town on April 29.

Here's the full list of Kidderminster fixtures 2022/23:

August

6 Blyth Spartans (A)

13Leamington (H)

16 Curzon Ashton (H)

20 Bradford Park Avenue (A)

27 Peterborough Sports (H)

29 Brackley Town (A)

September

3 Spennymoor Town (H)

10 Scarborough Athletic (A)

13 AFC Fylde (H)

17 The Emirates FA Cup Qualifying

24 Kettering Town (A)

27 Buxton (A)

October

8 Farsley Celtic (H)

15 AFC Telford United (A)

22 Southport (H)

25 Chorley (H)

29 Banbury United (A)

November

5 Darlington (H)

8 Boston United (A)

12 Kings Lynn Town (A)

19 The FA Trophy

26 Gloucester City (H)

December

3 Alfreton Town (A)

6 Chester (H)

10 Blyth Spartans AFC (H)

13 Curzon Ashton (A)

26 Dec Hereford (A)

January

1 Hereford (H)

7 Leamington (A)

14 Brackley Town (H)

21 Bradford Park Avenue (H)

28 Peterborough Sports (A)

February

4 Scarborough Athletic (H)

11 Spennymoor Town (A)

18 Banbury United (H)

21 Chorley (A)

25 Darlington (A)

March

4 Boston United (H)

7 Chester (A)

11 Kings Lynn Town (H)

18 Gloucester City (A)

25 Alfreton Town (H)

April

1 Farsley Celtic (A)

7 Buxton (H)

10 AFC Fylde (A)

15 AFC Telford United (H)

22 Southport (A)