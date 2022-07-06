Kidderminster Harriers 2022/3 fixtures - Russ Penn's men travel to Blyth for opener

Russ Penn's charges will get the longest journey of the season done on the opening day as they make the 500-mile round trip to Croft Park on Saturday, August 6.
Harriers' first game at Aggborough will see them take on Leamington the following weekend.
Penn & Co are aiming to bounce back from last term's play-off disappointment and will be keen to get revenge on Boston United – who beat them 2-1 in the quarter-finals – at the Jakemans Community Stadium on November 8.
They do not play Boston at Aggborough until March 4.
The Boxing Day and New Year's Day double-header sees them go up against Hereford.
The season is due to end at home against Kettering Town on April 29.
Here's the full list of Kidderminster fixtures 2022/23:
August
6 Blyth Spartans (A)
13Leamington (H)
16 Curzon Ashton (H)
20 Bradford Park Avenue (A)
27 Peterborough Sports (H)
29 Brackley Town (A)
September
3 Spennymoor Town (H)
10 Scarborough Athletic (A)
13 AFC Fylde (H)
17 The Emirates FA Cup Qualifying
24 Kettering Town (A)
27 Buxton (A)
October
8 Farsley Celtic (H)
15 AFC Telford United (A)
22 Southport (H)
25 Chorley (H)
29 Banbury United (A)
November
5 Darlington (H)
8 Boston United (A)
12 Kings Lynn Town (A)
19 The FA Trophy
26 Gloucester City (H)
December
3 Alfreton Town (A)
6 Chester (H)
10 Blyth Spartans AFC (H)
13 Curzon Ashton (A)
26 Dec Hereford (A)
January
1 Hereford (H)
7 Leamington (A)
14 Brackley Town (H)
21 Bradford Park Avenue (H)
28 Peterborough Sports (A)
February
4 Scarborough Athletic (H)
11 Spennymoor Town (A)
18 Banbury United (H)
21 Chorley (A)
25 Darlington (A)
March
4 Boston United (H)
7 Chester (A)
11 Kings Lynn Town (H)
18 Gloucester City (A)
25 Alfreton Town (H)
April
1 Farsley Celtic (A)
7 Buxton (H)
10 AFC Fylde (A)
15 AFC Telford United (H)
22 Southport (A)
29 Kettering Town (H)