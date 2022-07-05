Kidderminster Harriers make a move for Shane Byrne

Russell Penn

Midfielder Byrne joins Harriers on a one-year deal after his exit from Boston United, where he made 52 appearances last season.

The 29-year-old helped Boston beat Russ Penn’s side in the play-offs and was named in the National North team of the season.

Byrne said on joining Harriers: “The main reason was the gaffer. I know him and Jimmy (O’Connor) have tried to get me in a couple of times.

“After speaking to him and seeing where he wants to take the club, his views on football are very similar to (mine).

“I’ve had some really good days here as an opposition player, so I’m excited to use the crowd to our advantage.”

Kidderminster’s friendly with Liverpool, meanwhile, will see them take on a youthful Reds on Friday, July 22 (7pm).

Tickets for the clash at Aggborough were due to go on sale at 2pm this afternoon, priced at £15 for adults, £10 concessions (over-65s, students, young adults) and £5 for under-16s in all areas.