Runcorn Linnets 1 Chasetown 2 - Report

By Jonny Drury

Runcorn started brightly and Chasetown had to restrict the hosts to shooting from long range, two of which were straight at goalkeeper James Wren.

Chasetown gradually got themselves into the game and two looped headers from Danny O’Callaghan and Luke Yates were narrowly over the crossbar.

At the start of the second half, Chasetown took a dramatic lead. Jack Langston eyed up the goal from 25 yards and his right foot drive eluded Bayleigh Passant – Langston’s 100th league goal for the Scholars.

Four minutes later, Chasetown were 2-0 ahead. Sensational build up play from Jayden Campbell set up Luke Yates who shimmied past the keeper and fired into the roof of the net.

Linnets reduced the deficit in the 68th minute when the two substitutes combined with Kenny Brown teeing up Levi Chiduku who drove past Wren. The first goal Wren conceded in five Chasetown appearances.

Chase sub Levi Rowley warmed the gloves of the home keeper within seconds of coming on.

Sub Alex Melbourne had two stabs at goal from a Chasetown corner as the visitors tried to restore some daylight.

Lewis Doyle almost sneaked a late equaliser with a dipping, curling effort that was narrowly wide of the corner of post and crossbar.

In the final minute of stoppage time, a mishit clearance fell nicely to Jacques Welsh whose volley was superbly palmed over by Wren.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

