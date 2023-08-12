Runcorn Linnets 1 Chasetown 2 - Report

Chasetown gradually got themselves into the game and two looped headers from Danny O’Callaghan and Luke Yates were narrowly over the crossbar.

At the start of the second half, Chasetown took a dramatic lead. Jack Langston eyed up the goal from 25 yards and his right foot drive eluded Bayleigh Passant – Langston’s 100th league goal for the Scholars.

Four minutes later, Chasetown were 2-0 ahead. Sensational build up play from Jayden Campbell set up Luke Yates who shimmied past the keeper and fired into the roof of the net.

Linnets reduced the deficit in the 68th minute when the two substitutes combined with Kenny Brown teeing up Levi Chiduku who drove past Wren. The first goal Wren conceded in five Chasetown appearances.

Chase sub Levi Rowley warmed the gloves of the home keeper within seconds of coming on.

Sub Alex Melbourne had two stabs at goal from a Chasetown corner as the visitors tried to restore some daylight.

Lewis Doyle almost sneaked a late equaliser with a dipping, curling effort that was narrowly wide of the corner of post and crossbar.