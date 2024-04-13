Stalybridge Celtic 0 Chasetown 1 - Report

Ryan Shaw almost broke the deadlock from a corner but his downward header was cleared off the line by a Celtic defender.

Just before half time James Wren made a good save to deny Obua Mugalula and then after the interval Hewitson saved a one on one from Danny Glover.

Chasetown deservedly took the lead in the 71st minute when Sam Wilding played through Jack Langston who lifted the ball over Hewitson.

The win put Chasetown above their hosts.