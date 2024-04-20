Chasetown 2 Mossley 0 - Report

Chasetown started the brighter of the two sides and leading scorer Jack Langston forced a routine save from Mossley keeper Finley Madigan.

Max Chimenes almost got a nick on a through ball as the hosts looked the most likely to open the scoring.

Carter Lycett turned provider for the game’s opening goal in the 50th minute with a left foot cross met by a superb header into his own goal by Mark Lees.

Substitute Ben Lund was a whisker away from a second goal but for a despairing clearance but then Danny Glover sealed the points with a near post finish.