Chasetown 2 Mossley 0 - Report
The Scholars’ last home game of the season was greeted by a crowd of 812.
By Nathan Judah
Published
Chasetown started the brighter of the two sides and leading scorer Jack Langston forced a routine save from Mossley keeper Finley Madigan.
Max Chimenes almost got a nick on a through ball as the hosts looked the most likely to open the scoring.
Carter Lycett turned provider for the game’s opening goal in the 50th minute with a left foot cross met by a superb header into his own goal by Mark Lees.
Substitute Ben Lund was a whisker away from a second goal but for a despairing clearance but then Danny Glover sealed the points with a near post finish.