Josh Moseley, who lives in Bloxwich, collapsed just before half-time while watching Thursday's Europa Conference League tie against Olympiacos at Villa Park.

The 24-year-old is now recovering in hospital after being given CPR at the scene by another supporter, Heidi Elliott, a trainee paramedic from Leicestershire who sits just a few rows away in the lower tier of the Holte End.

Josh’s father Jason, a retired police officer from Tipton, described how Elliott “appeared out of nowhere” when he desperately called for help.

He told the Express & Star: “We were screaming for the paramedics and then this girl just appeared out of nowhere.

Josh Moseley (left) and his father Jason

“She said: ‘I’m a paramedic. Let me have a look’.

“I’m an ex-police officer and I just froze. Literally just froze. She just went in and then next thing I know everyone came in. They were just amazing, incredible.

“If it was not for that lady, then who knows what would have happened? She was amazing and then she disappeared into thin air.”