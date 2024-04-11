Langston lobs Scholars into final

Langston struck in the 88th minute, guiding the ball home from 30 yards to set up a final date against either Lichfield City or Rushall Olympic on May 7.

The Scholars took the lead in the 25th minute when Max Chimenes converted Kris Taylor’s cross.

Joe Berks levelled from the penalty spot and Eden Bailey turned the match in favour of the Pitman on the stroke of half-time. But Langston levelled in the second half and then scored his superb winner.

Elsewhere, Lye Town were beaten 3-0 at home by league leaders Harborough Town in Northern One Midlands, while Walsall Wood lost 2-1 at Anstey Nomads. Mitch Botfield got Wood’s goal.