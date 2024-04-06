Chasetown 6 City of Liverpool 4 - Report

Hare then saved from Carter Lycett in the third minute before Chasetown took the lead when Luke Yates’ shot was deflected past the Liverpool keeper.

Liverpool levelled in the 11th minute when Chase keeper James Wren conceded a penalty and Kenny Strickland converted straight down the middle.

The Scholars regained the lead in the 27th minute when Lycett’s free kick was powered home by the head of Joe Dunne.

In a quick spell just after the half hour, Chasetown went 4-1 ahead. Firstly, Yates scored from a tight angle after Hare left his line and then Ryan Shaw extended the lead with a low finish from an Oli Hayward pass.

It was five a minute after the break when Lycett chipped to the far post and Hayward headed in from 2 yards out.

City of Liverpool twice almost reduced the arrears with efforts that came back off the post and then the crossbar.

The visitors pulled one back with a great curling free kick from Josh Quarless in the 75th minute.

Strickland stepped up again in the 83rd minute to convert his second penalty.

Substitute Jayden Campbell almost hit a sixth, denied by a great save by Hare.

Incredibly, City grabbed another in injury time with skipper Danny Mitchell netting from long range.

Liverpool threw everything at trying to get an equaliser but were caught at the back and Campbell netted a break away goal to seal the points.