Full Walsall Council election results as first wards are declared

The first results Walsall Council have been announced in this year's local elections.

A total of 20 seats - one third of the authority's 60 - across the authority's 20 wards are up for grabs this year.

Going into the election, the Conservatives had control with 37 councillors compared to 12 for Labour and a local independent group with nine.

We'll be updating this article with results as they come in.

* denotes winner

Aldridge Central and South

Guan Chan, Green Party -

James Harrison, Labour -

Irene Henery, Reform UK -

Tim Wilson, Conservative -

Aldridge North and Walsall Wood

Lesley Ann Lynch, Reform UK -

Dean Margetts, Labour -

Shaun McKenzie, Green Party -

Keith Sears, Conservative -

Nigel Walker – Liberal Democrat

Bentley and Darlaston North

Nahid Ahmed, Independent -

Stuart Chapman, Reform UK -

Abdul Kalam, Independent -

Kyra Murphy, Conservative -

Lucie Nahal, Labour -

Birchills-Leamore

Amo Hussain, Conservative -

Toyin Oshaniwa, Green Party -

Elliot Pfebve, Labour -

Paul Wild – Liberal Democrat

Elaine Williams, Reform UK -

Blakenhall

Peggy Coop, Reform UK - 230

Andrea Maynard, Green Party - 67

Ian Robertson, Labour - 807

Pete Smith, Independent - 971*

Ana-Maria Zinica, Conservative - 206

Bloxwich East

Gary Flint, Conservative -

Angela Hodges – Liberal Democrat

Sue Spencer, Reform UK -

Stephen Wade, Labour -

Bloxwich West

Nicky Barker, Reform UK -

Michael Coulson, Labour -

Stuart Hodges – Liberal Democrat

Tony Sadla, Conservative -

Brownhills

Karl Andrews, Independent -

Michael Bruce, Labour -

Josh Dixon, Reform UK -

Kerry Murphy, Conservative -

Darlaston South

Chris Bott, Labour -

Peter Burton, Reform UK -

Issac Crosby – Liberal Democrat

Owen Webster, Conservative -

Paddock

Dan Barker – Liberal Democrat

Peter Faultless, Reform UK -

Nick Gandham, Conservative -

Ghulam Papu, Independent -

Gordon Shipley, Green Party -

Bob Thomas, Labour -

Palfrey

Shamim Ahmed, Conservative -

Zulkifl Ahmed, Labour -

Sabina Ditta, Independent -

Sadat Hussain, Green Party -

Dexter Williams, Reform UK -

Pelsall

Councillor Garry Perry holds onto his seat in Pelsall

Graham Eardley, Reform UK - 369

Robert Lipke, Labour - 510

Garry Perry, Conservative - 1,801*

Pheasey Park Farm

Adrian Andrew, Conservative -

Matthew Barker – Liberal Democrat

Mark Bradley, Labour -

Pleck

Akbar Ali, Conservative -

Mary Beddows, Green Party -

Naheed Gultasib, Independent -

Adam Mohammed, Labour -

Jonathan Stanley, Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition -

Rushall-Shelfield

Joe Belcher, Green Party -

Jade Chapman, Conservative -

David Morgan, Labour -

Pete Page, Reform UK -

Short Heath

Lee Jeavons, Labour -

Chad Pitt – Liberal Democrat

Josh Whitehouse, Conservative -

St Matthews

Mushtaq Ahmed, Independent -

Raja Akhtar, Green Party -

Robin Perry, Reform UK -

Eileen Russell, Labour -

Vandana Sharma, Conservative -

Streetly

Ruby Ki-Kydd, Reform UK -

Harjinder Nahal, Labour -

Keir Pedley, Conservative -

Kieran Smith – Liberal Democrat

Alison Walters, Green Party -

Willenhall North

Stacie Elson, Conservative -

Benjamin Hodges – Liberal Democrat

Tal Singh, Labour -

Willenhall South

Walter Eze, Conservative -

Leandra Gebrakedan – Liberal Democrat

Klara Margetts, Labour -

