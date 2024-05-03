Full Walsall Council election results as first wards are declared
The first results Walsall Council have been announced in this year's local elections.
A total of 20 seats - one third of the authority's 60 - across the authority's 20 wards are up for grabs this year.
Going into the election, the Conservatives had control with 37 councillors compared to 12 for Labour and a local independent group with nine.
* denotes winner
Aldridge Central and South
Guan Chan, Green Party -
James Harrison, Labour -
Irene Henery, Reform UK -
Tim Wilson, Conservative -
Aldridge North and Walsall Wood
Lesley Ann Lynch, Reform UK -
Dean Margetts, Labour -
Shaun McKenzie, Green Party -
Keith Sears, Conservative -
Nigel Walker – Liberal Democrat
Bentley and Darlaston North
Nahid Ahmed, Independent -
Stuart Chapman, Reform UK -
Abdul Kalam, Independent -
Kyra Murphy, Conservative -
Lucie Nahal, Labour -
Birchills-Leamore
Amo Hussain, Conservative -
Toyin Oshaniwa, Green Party -
Elliot Pfebve, Labour -
Paul Wild – Liberal Democrat
Elaine Williams, Reform UK -
Blakenhall
Peggy Coop, Reform UK - 230
Andrea Maynard, Green Party - 67
Ian Robertson, Labour - 807
Pete Smith, Independent - 971*
Ana-Maria Zinica, Conservative - 206
Bloxwich East
Gary Flint, Conservative -
Angela Hodges – Liberal Democrat
Sue Spencer, Reform UK -
Stephen Wade, Labour -
Bloxwich West
Nicky Barker, Reform UK -
Michael Coulson, Labour -
Stuart Hodges – Liberal Democrat
Tony Sadla, Conservative -
Brownhills
Karl Andrews, Independent -
Michael Bruce, Labour -
Josh Dixon, Reform UK -
Kerry Murphy, Conservative -
Darlaston South
Chris Bott, Labour -
Peter Burton, Reform UK -
Issac Crosby – Liberal Democrat
Owen Webster, Conservative -
Paddock
Dan Barker – Liberal Democrat
Peter Faultless, Reform UK -
Nick Gandham, Conservative -
Ghulam Papu, Independent -
Gordon Shipley, Green Party -
Bob Thomas, Labour -
Palfrey
Shamim Ahmed, Conservative -
Zulkifl Ahmed, Labour -
Sabina Ditta, Independent -
Sadat Hussain, Green Party -
Dexter Williams, Reform UK -
Pelsall
Graham Eardley, Reform UK - 369
Robert Lipke, Labour - 510
Garry Perry, Conservative - 1,801*
Pheasey Park Farm
Adrian Andrew, Conservative -
Matthew Barker – Liberal Democrat
Mark Bradley, Labour -
Pleck
Akbar Ali, Conservative -
Mary Beddows, Green Party -
Naheed Gultasib, Independent -
Adam Mohammed, Labour -
Jonathan Stanley, Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition -
Rushall-Shelfield
Joe Belcher, Green Party -
Jade Chapman, Conservative -
David Morgan, Labour -
Pete Page, Reform UK -
Short Heath
Lee Jeavons, Labour -
Chad Pitt – Liberal Democrat
Josh Whitehouse, Conservative -
St Matthews
Mushtaq Ahmed, Independent -
Raja Akhtar, Green Party -
Robin Perry, Reform UK -
Eileen Russell, Labour -
Vandana Sharma, Conservative -
Streetly
Ruby Ki-Kydd, Reform UK -
Harjinder Nahal, Labour -
Keir Pedley, Conservative -
Kieran Smith – Liberal Democrat
Alison Walters, Green Party -
Willenhall North
Stacie Elson, Conservative -
Benjamin Hodges – Liberal Democrat
Tal Singh, Labour -
Willenhall South
Walter Eze, Conservative -
Leandra Gebrakedan – Liberal Democrat
Klara Margetts, Labour -