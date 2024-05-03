Local elections: Counting begins at Black Country councils after bad night for Tories

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Seats at Cannock Chase, Dudley, Sandwell, Walsll and Wolverhampton Councils were all up for grabs, while voters could also have their say on who they want to be the next West Midlands Mayor and local Police and Crime Commissioners.

Some authorities in other parts of the country began counting votes soon after the polls closed at 10pm, and the results so far make for pretty miserable reading for the Conservatives, who lost control of three councils with 96 councillors being voted out.

Labour gained three authorities and 58 councillors.

Elections expert Professor Sir John Curtice said the Tories could be on course to lose 500 councillors in “one of the worst, if not the worst” performances by the party in 40 years.

“So far they are basically losing a half of the seats they are trying to defend. If that continues, they may end up losing 500 or so seats, which is the thing they were meant to avoid,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today.

Key results include:

– Labour won Rushmoor in Hampshire for the first time and claimed the council in general election bellwether Redditch.

– Labour won Hartlepool council, regaining ground in an area where the party suffered a Westminster by-election disaster in 2021.

– Labour won Thurrock, one of its top targets and an area of the country that will be a key battleground with the Tories at the next general election.

– The Tories clung on by a single seat in Harlow, a council targeted by Sir Keir on the eve of polling day.

– Labour lost control in Oldham, with gains made by independents possibly as a result of Sir Keir’s stance on the war in Gaza.

– The Greens put on 12 councillors and the Liberal Democrats also gained 12, while there were also increases for independents and residents’ groups.

– Labour gained police and crime commissioners from the Conservatives in Cumbria and Avon and Somerset.

Labour’s Chris Webb won the Blackpool South parliamentary seat with a swing of 26.33% from the Tories and Sir Keir Starmer’s party also secured council wins in areas which will be key general election battlegrounds later this year.

We'll keep you updated with the latest results from across the Black Country today.